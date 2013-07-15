Denison Superyacht Division Sells Two Yachts
Denison has congratulated broker Ned Bruck, who has successfully sold the 32m 105' Sunseeker superyacht Texas Star launched in 2004 alongside the sale of Sea Raider, a 31m Azimut.
Achieved with the assistance of Bluewater Yachting, the 32m Sunseeker Texas Star is the latest successful sale from the newly formed Superyacht Division of Denison Yacht Sales.
However, the US-based brokerage house has also confirmed the successful sale of an 1987 31m (102') Azimut superyacht Sea Raider.