The M54 can be completed in under 16 months, and at 820+ gross tons with a 5 or 6 cabin layout, elevator servicing each deck, large tender garage, she represents the best value for a 50+ new construction project on the market today.



The hull, superstructure, interior decks, engine room & machine spaces, faring on the hull – all have been completed.



Alex also states that he advises to try offers near €20m as the shipyard wants the project sold before the beginning of the Mediterranean Summer Season. The M54 is an excellent opportunity and the yard is extremely motivated. Bring all serious offers.



Inspections can easily be arrange on short notice as the M54 is located in the builders shed in at the Mondo Marine Shipyard in Savona, Italy – a 2 hour drive from the Nice or Milan airport



Additional information including broker friendly professional brochures & new renderings showcasing the numerous layouts available are available upon request.