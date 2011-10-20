Generation Marine's reputation in the trawler and explorer yacht categories helps strengthen Denison's position in this segment of the yachting market.

"We feel strongly that the trawler and expedition markets will continue their steady growth," said Bob Denison, owner of Denison Yacht Sales. "This deal will solidify our goal as a leader in this class of vessel."



Mirroring Denison Yacht Sales' commitment to outstanding client services, the acquisition is a perfect fit with Denison's company culture, where each broker specializes in just one or two classes of vessels and develops expertise by visiting manufacturers, learning the latest technologies and fully understanding the service requirements of each type of vessel.



"The old approach of one broker trying to sell any type of boat is not the best way to serve buyers or sellers," said Denison. "In contrast to that approach, Denison brokers are encouraged to take the time to become an expert in the particular segment of the market they are most passionate about, which translates into superior service for our clients."



Joining the Denison team of yacht brokers are Bob Crow, owner of Generation Marine, Larry Crow, Matt Baldwin, Sean Harrington, Bill Koeppel and Kelly Esser.



"We find ourselves with an outstanding opportunity to become part of one of the oldest and most respected names in American boating history," said Bob Crow. "We believe that our best years are ahead with our new home at Denison Yacht Sales."