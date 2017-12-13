The 34.38-metre motor yacht Seafarer is a classically styled American yacht. Launched in 1999, this pre-millennium yacht has been maintained to perfection by a dedicated crew of four, as well as undergoing refits in 2013, 15 and 16.

The yacht itself was built and designed to bring people together on board, with open deck spaces, alfresco dining options, relaxation on the sun deck and a flybridge for the Florida waterways. Drawn and designed by Jack Sarin, the exterior profile gives an idea of the lifestyle within, with space for 8 guests in a beautifully crafted layout.

Sheryl McLaughlin’s take on sophisticated interior design offers another timeless edge to Seafarer, filled with art, rich woods and relaxing tones to create a home on the water, no matter where she lays anchor.

The space within is deceptive of a 34-metre, offering open space saloons and expansive cabins to complete the lifestyle package the world has come to expect from the expert builders at Westport.

With Robert J. Curry representing the seller, a contract has now been signed to handover Seafarer to a new owner as the year closes on another successful chapter in American yachting.