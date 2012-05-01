A classic example of prime American yachting, Class I is a beautiful five state-room vessel which holds all of the high-quality craftsmanship of the NorthStar Yachts shipyward in North West USA.

With a grand construction and an extensively equipped interior, Class I is a boat cared for accordingly by a five-star crew.

With plans to stay in the great yachting state of Florida, Class I has now been successfully sold by Denison Yacht Sales after being listed for an asking price of $6,100,000.