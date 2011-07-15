With all of the pre-construction stages now complete, such as the finalization of the yachts specifications and technical aspects, the Columbus Global Explorer is a distinctive full displacement motor yacht with a sturdy, seafaring exterior styling and an expertly designed interior by Claudio Cicconetti with ample space for long haul cruising.

Designed and developed by Sergio Cutolo at HydroTec Creative Naval Architecture, the Columbus Global Explorer can comfortably maintain a top speed of 18 knots and reach a maximum range of 5500nm, offering the perfect solution for both short and long range journeys.

To add further appeal to the ocean going style of the Global Explorer, a unique viewing deck is positioned directly above the sundeck and allows guests to utilize the best possible vantage point to enjoy the views in complete privacy.

Other luxurious design elements onboard the long range cruiser include a Jacuzzi pool area on the sun deck, large sun pads to either side facing a large TV behind the bar area, a fully fledged owners deck and a helicopter landing pad.

The Global Explorer can accommodate 15 guests in seven staterooms and provides ample space for up to 22 crew members in nine double cabins plus a Captain’s cabin.

Set for launch in 2013, the asking price of the Columbus Global Explorer is 50 million euros; however, for those who are interested in a close up view, a 1.5m full scale model will be on display at both the Monaco Yacht Show and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with Palumbo Shipyard.