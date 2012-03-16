By opening the new general layout, viewers can highlight specific areas of the yacht’s floor plan by simply moving your mouse to each individual deck space which will lead you to further 3D renderings. The interactive General Arrangement is aimed to give potential buyers a better feel for the overall volume of each space and ideas on how they can customize the project specifically for the personal requirements.

This is just another way to showcase a complete new build project that is now fully developed at Columbus Yachts. Palumbo Shipyard in Naples, Italy is ready to begin construction once contracts are finalized with a potential buyer.

The Columbus Global Explorer is truly a vessel aimed at travelling to the far reaches of the oceans with a 7,000nm range, full displacement steel hull that can be modified to Ice Class if desired by the client. The more traditional profile can also be altered to that of a more modern version if desired by the buyer.

Naval architects HydroTec have completed a package of full build specifications, multiple general arrangement layouts, detailed renderings of both the interior & exterior all of which are available upon request through Alex G Clarke at Denison Yacht Sales. This is more than just a concept, a true new build project where construction can begin immediately offering a short 30 month delivery period.

Click here to view the new Interactive General Arrangement.