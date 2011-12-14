The new office, led by Connecticut native, Todd Schenk, will focus on brokerage and new boat sales. Schenk has been involved in the industry for 25 years and brings a domestic and international client base.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Denison Yacht Sales team, a name easily recognizable within the marine industry,” said Schenk. “I look forward to bringing my many years of experience to Denison and to forging a long and prosperous relationship.”

Island Cove Marina is conveniently located near the Northeast cruising grounds of Boston, Sag Harbour, Montauk and Hartford, with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. The picturesque town Old Saybrook, Connecticut is close to many attractions including the Mystic Seaport & Aquarium, theatre and casinos.

Old Saybrook is known for its beautiful shores, marinas, beaches, parks and an eclectic collection of shops and restaurants “establishing marina offices in strong yachting markets is critical to the long-term growth of Denison and New England represented the next obvious choice,” said Bob Denison, owner of Denison Yacht Sales. “Our office in Old Saybrook is closely situated to any major boating destination in New England.”

“I am proud to be associated with Denison Yacht Sales as I have known some members of the Denison family over the years,” said Jon Manafort, owner of Island Cove Marina. “Since I too am part of a family business, I appreciate the lineage of the Denison family and their accomplishments. I welcome Bob Denison, and wish success to Todd Schenk and Denison Yacht Sales."