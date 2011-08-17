Located on the Sea of Cortez in the Marina San Carlos near the historic port of Guaymas, the new Denison office will focus on brokerage yachts, both motor and sailing, as well as exclusive new sales agreements with Pirelli Yacht Tenders, Selene Ocean Trawlers and Tecnomar, Denison’s most recent North American partnership.

Leading the operation will be Denison partner and ex-superyacht captain Roger Madigan, stating: “Mexico has a very impressive yachting history which includes yacht designs so advanced that they pushed and forever changed the boundaries of concept, yacht design, engineering and construction. I believe that among some of the new generation of potential Mexican owners it is only a matter of time before the national characteristics of free spirit and passion return to influence yachting once again.”

“The Mexican economy is showing great opportunity for luxury market sales in the coming years,” said Bob Denison, owner of Denison Yacht Sales. “This is a neglected segment of the yachting industry and is proving to be a strong place to sell luxury items to Mexicans as well as to U.S. and European ex-patriots.”

Known as a hub for long range cruisers, Marina San Carlos is fully equipped with services for yachts up to 140’ (42.6m), including a refuelling station, 10-ton crane service, a launch ramp, launch and recovery service, 24-hour dock security and surrounded by the shops and restaurants of San Carlos.