Denison Yacht Sales Reduce Price of San Souci
David Johnson of Denison Yacht Sales has informed us of a significant €410,000 price reduction to the 26m superyacht San Souci.
San Souci, part of the popular 86’ motor yacht series from the Italian shipyard Canados, is an enviable luxury yacht with style in abundance. With a minimal amount of running time on her engines, this motor yacht combines refined customized interiors with a hull which is reliable and efficient no matter what the conditions.
Launched in 2008, San Souci is capable of accommodating up to eight guests in a luxurious layout whilst offering a top speed of 33 knots for the idyllic island cruising experience.
Available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales, San Souci is now listed at an asking price of €2,690,000.