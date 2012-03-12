San Souci, part of the popular 86’ motor yacht series from the Italian shipyard Canados, is an enviable luxury yacht with style in abundance. With a minimal amount of running time on her engines, this motor yacht combines refined customized interiors with a hull which is reliable and efficient no matter what the conditions.

Launched in 2008, San Souci is capable of accommodating up to eight guests in a luxurious layout whilst offering a top speed of 33 knots for the idyllic island cruising experience.

Available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales, San Souci is now listed at an asking price of €2,690,000.