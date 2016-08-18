The sleek and stylish superyacht One O One merges high-octane form with comfort and function, measuring 36 metres and offering ample space on board for 8 guests in 3 double cabins. Italian designer Luca Dini was responsible for her exterior drawings and internal atmosphere, before the Tecnomar shipyard introduced her to the water in 2008.

The interiors of One O One add a sophisticated, yet modern, edge to the sporty profile and also allow guests on board to move from the inside to the exterior spaces to enjoy the sun in complete privacy, even with its low profile.

Having kept a timeless appeal, a buyer was introduced to One O One by Ben Doggett of Sportfish International who will now relocate the yacht to Australia after a successful sale process by Denison Yacht Sales. One O One was originally listed at an asking price of $2,595,000.