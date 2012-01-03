After undergoing an extensive refit project in 2005 and 2006, Golden Rule is one of the most sophisticated superyachts on the water. Golden Rule’s luxuriously practical interior by Glade Johnson, handsome exterior styling and seaworthiness make her an extremely popular vessel.

With an excellent five stateroom layout, this expertly crafted superyacht can accommodate up to ten guests in complete luxury.

Golden Rule has a proud new owner after being sold by Denison Yacht Sales; originally listed for an asking price of €4,900,000.