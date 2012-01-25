Built by Horizon in 2009 as one of the yard’s 135 Premier series, Rob Roy is one of the most advanced Horizon motor yachts launched to date, being classed DNV and MCA compliant.

Designed by JC Espinosa, Rob Roy is distinctive for her metallic grey hull and has impressive accommodation for up to 13 guests including the owner’s suite on the owner’s deck aft of the bridge with a full beam cabin, lounge and private aft deck.

For guests there is a second master suite on the main deck, which has a walk in wardrobe. On the lower deck 2 doubles and a twin cabin plus a gymnasium with sauna. The gym converts into a cabin with three Pullman berths. The light, airy and chic contemporary interior features high gloss sycamore, silver accessories and marble.

Rob Roy was listed with Denison Yacht Sales for an asking price of $12.95 million.