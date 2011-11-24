Styled with a sleek, Jet Black hull, this stylish Sunseeker Predator 115 has become the latest turn key superyacht on the market. Tia Di Benti was launched in 2010 and has since been rarely used on the water, clocking low usage on her powerful MTU engines; holding the capability to reach top speeds of 26 knots.

Three spacious decks provide opulent entertainment areas and generous accommodation for up to ten guests in a flexible arrangement that can work for either families or couples. The Predator 115 holds a double Master cabin with ensuite shower room and two VIP double cabins with ensuite.

Now available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales, Tia Di Benti is listed at an asking price of $13,415,000.