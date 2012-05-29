Built in 2007 by Mangusta in Viareggio, Italy, Soleluna is a motor yacht with style in abundance; not forgetting a high performance capability. With a powerful engine and jet propulsion system, Soleluna can achieve an impressive top speed of up to 41 knots.

Soleluna is a contemporary yacht both inside and out, offering her owner and guests the perfect solution for the idyllic island cruise or the high octane speed for the owner who craves the thrill of the open water.

Available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales, Soleluna is listed at an asking price of €3,900,000.