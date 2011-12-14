Measuring 39.62m, Mary Alice II is a simply beautiful yacht in every detail from the cosmetics to the outfitting of her many upgraded systems. To find a better equipped Westport 130 on today’s market would simply be impossible.

Over one million dollars have been invested in the past 12 months in general updating of the interior and the addition of several very useful new systems.

Working with other brokers on her representation, Denison Yacht Sales has now listed the superyacht Mary Alice II at an asking price of $9,900,000.