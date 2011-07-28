This new Warren Sport Yacht is a distinctive vessel which stands apart from other contemporary motor yachts; delivering a combination of highly sophisticated engineering, custom build quality and a sporty Peter Lowe design.

Powered by dual 3000 HP 10V2000M93 MTU engines, the Warren S87 Superyacht can achieve a liberating top speed of 34 knots and reach up to 650 nautical miles for the luxury cruise with a difference.

“This four stateroom Warren S87 is as good as new since it has never been sold to a private party,” comments her Denison Yacht Sales broker David Johnson. “The MTU 10V2000 M93’s only have 245 dealer demo hours on them and the manufacturers warranty has yet to be activated.”

Currently located in Sardinia, the Warren S87 is available for sale through Denison Yacht Sales and stands ready for delivery to its new owner.