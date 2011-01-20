Working with Sergio Cutolo of HydroTec Creative Naval Architecture, Denison Yacht Sales are working to introduce this custom designed 68m motor yacht project to the superyacht market. Loaded with design elements which enhance performance and on board comfort, Denison Yacht Sales has coined the HydroTec Explorer as, “the result of a great love for the sea. A love that leaves everything else behind, in the wake of long sailing trips where it is possible to see the world from a different perspective”.

Designed to travel the world and reach the farthest points of the ocean, the HydroTec Explorer yacht is a sturdy and heavily outfitted concept which can withstand any weather conditions whilst providing spacious and luxurious accommodation.

Powered by dual MTU 16V 4000hp engines, the HydroTec Explorer will be able to reach a top speed of 16 knots, equipped with twin airfoil high lift rudder plants and state-of-the-art stabilizers.

Fitted with four decks, the HydroTec Explorer holds a gymnasium, heli-pad, pool, wine cellar and ample space to accommodate a total of 20 guests in a large master cabin, one VIP suite and eight guest cabins.