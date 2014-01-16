“This is an artistic initiative with influences of post-modernistic art,” explains Ingemansson. “Both the open spaces and the glass structure give an ambience of luxurious approachability.”

The double owner suites are designed to meet the charter market well, both are located on the main deck. She hosts 4 guests room. The lounge area has an extraordinary ceiling height with focus on daylighting. The tender garage is located in the front, able to host double 7,5m tenders with additional couples of jet-skis. The aft-part host an unique post-modernistic shaped 7m pool.

The 70m Project Star is able to deliver a new dimension of sophisticated yacht design.