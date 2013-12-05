“The project is inspired by fluent lines of rivers in the wild Siberian nature, with a touch of military sharpness,” explains Ingemansson. “Her Majesty hosts extra large helicopter platform in the aft-part. Big enough to welcome a super puma helicopter for a visit. The enormous tender garage is designed to bring double 16m tenders, with additional jet boats and submarines.”

Measuring 180 metres, Dennis Ingemansson is adding the canon of designers currently heading up a new wave of thinking in terms of future yacht design. The interior is a truly modernistic temple with historical antique influences. Hosting an astonishing dinner room for 60 sitting guests with grand ceiling height. The SPA area offers an indoor 15m swimming pool with organic shape.

Her Majesty hosts 12 guest rooms, 6 VIP suites and the Owner suite is placed as a penthouse with a 360 degree panorama view.