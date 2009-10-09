With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the 86m accommodates 12 guests and caters for 18 to 20 crew members.

Amongst the project’s hallmark features are the incorporation of large, open spaces that maximise both flexibility and customisability through loose, freestanding furniture.

Director of RMD Rupert Mann said the new concept had distinct advantage for those clients desiring a yacht of this magnitude but with a shorter build time.

“Clients can still get a bespoke project, but the basic design building blocks are in place, so the project team can move on to other aspects of the design, and construction can begin much sooner,” he said.

Amongst her exterior highlights is an extended main aft deck made for accommodating helicopter operations that Mann described as “future-proofed”.

Interior design was entrusted to international design firm Edése Doret, who created a striking contemporary interior design concept for the project. The interior and exterior arrangements of the 86m allow for a wide range of options for living and entertainment spaces.

On the lower deck can be found a full-beam ocean lounge just forward of the tender garage. This lounge is equipped with a casual seating and bar area, and adjacent gym and spa. This well-being area has been designed to take advantage of the light, air and views available when the large hydraulic hull doors are opened.

“You could be on the massage table with a terrific view of the sea,” Mann said.

Exhibiting just one example of its flexibility, this ocean lounge can also be converted into a full-service heli-deck. A helicopter could be lowered from the main deck into the protected lower deck bay with a hydraulic lift, keeping it salt-free and secure during ocean passages.

Another focus of the Derecktor 86m’s design was the arrangement of the crew living quarters.

“We’ve worked hard to make this an interesting and pleasant place for the crew to work in,” Mann said.

Along with a spacious double Captain’s stateroom on the bridge deck, there are an additional two double cabins and seven twin cabins in the crew quarters housed on the lower deck.

Guest accommodations have been arranged in an innovative split layout; two king VIP suites are located on the main deck, while four large double cabins that can also be configured as twins are located below.

The owner’s suite is located above on the upper deck, where the entire deck can be reserved solely for the owners’ use if desired.

The suite itself houses an office, sitting room, and a forward-facing stateroom providing with panoramic 180 degree views. A private outdoor Jacuzzi can be accessed via walk-around side decks while aft lies a cinema lounge and al fresco seating zone. A private stair leads from the owners’ suite to the bridge deck.



A public skylounge and large al fresco dining deck sits aft on the bridge deck which can also be converted into an indoor/outdoor entertainment area when the lounge doors are opened.

There is also the sundeck with its sheltered house that could become gym or additional skylounge, and the crow’s nest topping the yacht and acting as an open-air observation deck unique to the 86m.

Mann said this design essentially created a seven-deck vessel and one ready for her perfect owner.

“We have an extremely good, resolved design which is ready to be picked up by a client,” Mann said.

“Any new owner could come along and stamp their requirements on it, which could be easily integrated into the design.”

Designed to be a full-displacement, oceangoing superyacht, the 86m features an advanced propulsion system that employs Azipod drives and projects a top speed of 17 knots.

The slightly smaller 85.6 metre motor yacht Cakewalk is currently being built at Derecktor’s yard in Bridgeport, Connecticut.