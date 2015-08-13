Built by Oceanco in 1997, the yacht departed Derecktor’s Florida refit yard in mid-June boasting an array of extensive refinements.

The scope of work included opening the hull to permit the removal of main engines and the installation of two new MTU 16V2000's, while the exterior of the vessel was re-painted in its entirety by Chi Yacht Refinishing after a remodeling of the Sundeck.

Furthermore, the interior of the vessel was also comprehensively refitted and the main salon stair-well reconfigured, while she also underwent a renewal of the HVAC system and an installation of a new black water treatment plant.

Lazy Z arrived in the Mediterranean after a fast Transatlantic crossing in time to meet her first commitment and she is presently completing the third trip of what promises to be a busy summer.

Indeed, Derecktor is enjoying a strong summer of activity following a productive first quarter of the year, despite the summer season historically being slow for yacht construction and refits in the Florida area.

A combination of long term projects carrying over from the first and second quarters, an uptick in the refit market, and a number of vessels choosing to stay in the USA have resulted in a full house for August and September, the company reports.

A resurgence of confidence in the US economy combined with the lower cost of fuel and renewed interest among European owners to have their yachts visit the US are both said to be driving the market at present.

Derecktor was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts.