The expanded dry dock will allow these large vessels to seamlessly move from the water onto the repair apron, or into the yard's main building. It will also increase the yard's capacity for repair and refit of multiple vessels during peak periods.

"The New dry dock not only lets us grow our work load, but let us easily transfer large vessels into our 300 foot building for major refits and other big jobs requiring a covered, climate controlled environment. We can now handle virtually every large vessel," says Steve Shaw, Derecktor Service Manager.

Derecktor engineer Jim Hammell, who has supervised the dry dock expansion added "The new dry dock will make us far more efficient and cost effective in handling large vessels of all types. This lets customers take advantage of Derecktor world-class workmanship at extremely competitive rates."

“This is an important step for our future,” said Paul Derecktor, who runs the Derecktor group with his brother Tom Derecktor. “The dock opens up new markets for us in not only the repair business, but in new construction as it allows us to launch larger vessels than ever before."



