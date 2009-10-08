Awareness produces outstanding energy efficiency through several design characteristics. Her hull is longer than a typical 500 GT yacht, yet her beam is only 8.5 metres, which reduces resistance as she navigates through water. Smaller engines with extra-large-diameter propellers create her sophisticated propulsion package, enabling Awareness to reach 14 knots at top speed and a cruising speed of 12 knots, whilst lowering fuel consumption and carbon footprint. Solar panels have been beautifully integrated into the vessel’s superstructure, producing energy savings of around 10 percent.

The luxury yacht also benefits from commercial grade insulation packages, specially treated windows and well-engineered air-conditioning systems, to ensure that she consumes less energy, both at sea and in port. Hugo van Wieringen explains, “When the owners and guests are off the boat, the crew can push the ‘Green Button’”. This sets the lighting, temperatures and appliances to a lower setting.

The environmental efficiency of Awareness by no means compromises her appearance and comfort; beneath her striking and contemporary exterior, she can sleep 10 guests in five suites, including a full-beam master suite with private office, and has accommodation for up to 10 crew. The main deck has a spacious salon, lounge, formal dining area and skylounge featuring cinema and breakfast bar.

Awareness benefits from generous deck space including sundeck with bar, Jacuzzi, sunbathing area and powder room. The yacht also features a 'Beach Club', located aft on the main deck, which offers a spa, lounge seating and easy access to the sea, water toys and garage, which houses custom tenders.

Derecktor Shipyards and Azure Naval Architects are no strangers to innovative teamwork, having collaborated on the much anticipated Cakewalk – the largest yacht to come from a USA shipyard since the 1930s. And there are more eco-friendly projects to come from this successful partnership. Hugo van Wierignen reports, “The concept has turned out to be so successful that we are working on a larger version of the yacht”.