Derecktor Shipyards: Innovate to Operate

Since Bob Derecktor first set up a small shop in Mamaroneck, New York in 1947, the business has grown into an integral part of the country’s maritime industry, while staying firmly in the hands of the same family. With shipyards now in Mamaroneck, Dania Beach and Robinhood, along with another under construction in Fort Pierce, Derecktor’s operation is vital to the thousands of employees as well as clients attached to the shipyards.

The statement from Paul Derecktor first addresses the procedures that have allowed his shipyards to work in a safe manner. “Derecktor Shipyards continues doing everything we can to keep our employees, clients and communities safe during the COVID-19 crisis. We are strictly social distancing, sanitising and other guidelines as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, as well as our local and state governments. Innovation has always been a key component of Derecktor’s success and by adapting to meet client needs, each of our shipyards has remained operational.”

The future of Derecktor Shipyards looks bright, with plenty of projects in the pipeline and a state-of-the-art new shipyard in construction. Mr Derecktor was able to share some positivity as he looks ahead at what is to come.

“New York is busy servicing our commercial clients and we stand ready to assist them further as businesses begin to reopen. We have continued to provide dockage and service in Dania Beach and Fort Pierce. Refit projects in Florida are on-going in compliance with official directives. Service and spring launching have been ongoing at Derecktor Robinhood in Maine and many facility upgrades await our customers now the marina has officially opened for summer.

“Lastly, we are moving forward with our plans in Fort Pierce to install a 1,500 tonne mobile boat hoist, which is scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.”

For all those involved with Derecktor Shipyards, and those who benefit from their expertise in shipbuilding and refit, it will be reassuring to hear a story of such resilience in a challenging period. With this in mind, we look forward to hearing more from Derecktor in the years to come as they build on the 73-year family legacy.