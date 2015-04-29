Existing long-term refit projects that carried over from 2014 include Mirage, (a 131' Heesen), which is undergoing significant structural modifications, a re-power and complete systems upgrade; Minderella ex-Calixe (188' Feadship) - she is undergoing rehabilitation, systems upgrades and an up-coming full paint job; She's a 10 ex-Mystique on which major structural and exhaust modifications were performed; Gallant Lady (172' Feadship) completing the installation of new teak decks, a full re-paint and significant systems upgrades; and Samadhi (200' Feadship) which had her hull re-painted while afloat.

Other notable vessels cycled through the yard in the first quarter for routine maintenance or class-required survey work including La Pellegrina (164' Couach), Inception (164' Heesen), Te Manu (164' Codecasa), Passion (173' Swedeship), Lady Linda (180' Trinity), Cracker Bay (147' Hakvoort), Qing (147' Cheoy Lee), and Mit-Sea-Ah (150' Pendennis).

Ongoing major projects include Mirage, Minderella, Lazy Z (168' Oceanco) which is being re-powered and re-painted, Areti (197' Trinity) - she is undergoing structural modifications, and Twilight (118' Burger) - another re-power. Derecktor also lifted and blocked One More Toy (157' Christensen) on a neighboring property as part of a collaboration with Taylor Lane Yacht & Ship.