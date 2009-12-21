Cakewalk’s intricate interior design offers elegance and style in abundance. Incredible attention to detail is evident throughout, not least in her top-to-bottom staircase, located starboard as you enter the grand lobby with limestone and marble floor.

The beautiful iron stairway leads to the owner’s deck, bridge deck and sun deck. Cakewalk’s interior designer, Liz Dalton, describes the rolling stairway’s design as “a-symmetrical and flowing”, featuring swirling leaves and cherry wood scrollwork.

Main Deck

Cakewalk’s six decks differ in the flavour of their design. The main deck accommodates the library and dining salon. Liz Dalton describes the rooms as “handsome in character, but not precious”, with detailed coffer tailored ceilings and rosewood bookcases. Exotic carpets are being hand loomed in Tibet for the dining salon, which also features a spectacular chandelier and circular custom-built table.

The six guest rooms are also located on the main deck, meaning that all guest rooms are “flooded with light”, with large windows offering expansive views. Cakewalk’s owners requested that each guest stateroom be equal in size, without favouritism. Each guest stateroom features cherry wood and has an en suite bathroom, full shower, bath and double vanities.

Owner's Deck

The owner’s suite located forward on the owner’s deck enjoys expansive views and has a private sitting area, office and a beautiful vestibule.



In addition to the main salon, the owner’s salon is a chic area to hold a gathering with guests, offering a large bar with backlit onyx and flat screen TV. The salon’s design shows meticulous attention to detail, with limed oak wood and unusual ceilings detailed with branched rope wooden coffer. For an informal atmosphere, the bridge deck salon has more casual furnishings and is dedicated to entertainment and relaxation.

Sun Deck

The sun deck offers a spacious area where guests can enjoy the Jacuzzi and two aft deck dining areas. The sun deck is also a platform for two of Cakewalk’s most distinctive design features: classic Tim Heywood snail curves and a large mosaic mural designed by Dalton Designs.



The sundeck's curved lines are Tim Heywood's trademark. "In some ways she is a piece of sculpture she really is… when the sunlight hits the curves it brings it all alive and it will be stunning,” says Tim.

The majestic mosaic mural is framed by the Tim Heywood snail curves. Liz Dalton explains that the inspiration for the dazzling mural arose from a smaller mermaid piece on another of the owners’ boats. The mural is the centrepiece aft deck, surrounded by spacious sunbathing areas and Jacuzzi.

Due to launch from US shipyard Derecktor in 2010, Cakewalk will be available for luxury charters for five to ten weeks a year in the Mediterranean, through Florida-based yacht management firm Yacht Logistics. She will be kept for the owners' own use for the rest of the year.





