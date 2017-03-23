Irimari from a Distance

Launched in 2005, Irimari is distinguished in style and size from its neighbouring vessels at Sunrise Yachts; sporting an Espen Oeino exterior that boasts an elegant and structural sillhouette.

At first look it is bold, noble and at 1,500 gross tons, astonishingly grand in stature with a cruising speed of 16 knots in complete comfort. With a closer view its piercing white palette and fine detailing is simply immaculate, its vision is simply astounding.

Minalism meets Luxury

Irimari's Focus Yacht Design's interior merges texture and design with technology and innovation, making it perfect for entertaining guests. Like a peak into the future, its 6 rooms, including a master suite with 1 VIP stateroom, hone in a series of dynamic lighting with a punchy palette of purples, electric blues and golds.

Metallic finishings of copper and stainless inserts make space relfective whilst bold velvet furnishing encapsulate the philosophy of Focus Yacht Design; "contrasting shapes, colors and materials to make a space come alive".

At One with the Outdoors

To be closer to the sea is always a design concept to be achieved, and Sunrise's Irimari does just this. Its glass rimmed jacuzzi, expansive deck space and ample outdoor seating brings the outdoors in; with a serene feeling of being connected to the sea.

Whilst inside, wide glass windows pour in natural sunlight, offer panoramic views and a sense of escape even within its luxurious quarters, ensuring a sensory experience at sea that feels beyond the ordinary.