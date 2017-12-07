Superyacht Okto: A Masterpiece at Sea

There are interior designers that furnish a superyacht, then there are designs that define it. M/Y Okto showcases this notion with an Alberto Pinto living space painting the ultimate masterpiece for luxe-living in 66-metres. A look at its functionality we are wow'd once more. A deck by Esthec boasts the ability for guests to wear heels due to its unique material and her truly mesmerising 6-metre infinity pool welcomes cocktails at sunset as a rose-coloured underlighting flourishes from below.

Superyacht Nero: The Re-Birth of an Icon

The history behind J.P. Morgan’s Corsair yacht spans centuries inspiring the creation of 90-metre superyacht Nero. Known for a sophisticated style that echoes a timeless era of luxury, Nero's extensive refit breathed new life into the spectacle.

“It is always great, creatively, to turn a Gentleman Yacht into a fresh Lady of the Sea,” explains Laura Pomponi, CEO & Founder of Luxury Projects responsible for the refit, replacing all wood with matte finish limed oak, paired with custom champagne carpeting and polished marble floors. The tone of bygone luxury has not only been preserved but enhanced to an entirely new level- and it couldn't have been more impressive!

Superyacht My Eden: A Grecian Utopia

Truly Grecian in every sense, Golden Yachts build of 45.50-metre, is truly an ode to the ocean. Ira Petromanolaki, an upcoming Grecian name in Interior design, brings a retro feel of soft silhouettes and pastel carpeting offering all the lavish comfort one could desire for a home on the water. Beyond its luxurious textures of bursting reds and plush plums, is a focal design element; offering owners a close connection to the sea evidenced by the tri-deck superstructure and glass wrapping for spectacular ocean views.

Superyacht Joy: A Sublime Escape

The Feadship delivery of Joy took the industry by storm, offering interiors by Studio Indigo to match the British talents Bannenberg and Rowell's exterior. Highlights of this standout vessel include pockets of air-conditioned indoor/outdoor zones known as 'winter gardens' created to further enhance this feeling of space and connection to the great outdoors. Her pastel tones offer the resonance of a French Boudoir, showcasing a playful yet sophisticated style of dusky pinks, creams and neutral tones.

Superyacht Northern Star: A Discovery of Decadence

From the pen of designer Espen Oeino came the 75.40m Northern Star boasting a 'country home' interior by Pauline Nunns. Her traditional character of floral fabrics, upholstered furniture and a blue and white colour palette injects a suburban sentiment to the Lurssen masterpiece. Parisian style windows, stylish silhouettes and Grecian pillars pay homage to European architecture, while design elements such as fireplace fixtures create a space akin to a country home nestled in the hilltops of France, offering a decadence in design we have yet to see since.

We look forward to bringing more highlights of the year in design, build and brokerage as we take a look at some of the most exciting vessels this 2017.