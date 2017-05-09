Design Retrospective: VSY's Sustainable Explorer

Going beyond fashion and trend, VSY is embarking on a new journey with the 83-metre superyacht project which has become a new form of status symbol.

Adventurous exterior style and calm interiors perfect for a life at sea, the 83m is designed to reach the farthest reaches of the earth with complete respect to the environment thanks to VSY’s proven eco-credentials.

Designed by Espen Oeino, the man behind the world's largest explorer project REV, the harmonious style works with the Laurent Giles naval architecture to create the basis of a future classic. Thanks to her beam of 15.60-metres, space on board suits her explorer style and the deep grey hull brings out each contemporary line.

The internal layout is divided into staggered decks for greater volumes and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating very light open spaces which lend greater fluidity of movement and visual continuity both inside and out.

The helideck is certified HCA/MCA for Agusta Westland 169 aircraft allowing 24-hour operations: take-off and landing – including Royal Navy-type side landing which is a plus and of strategic importance for the vocation of this yacht to sail in the most hidden places and corners of the globe without ever forgetting her ecological soul.

Launched at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2016, this remarkable design is, in essence, a masterpiece of style and technology; engineered with VSY’s lowered pollution and emission techniques to provide a guilt-free journey, anywhere in the world.