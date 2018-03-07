The two word-class representatives of Italian success across the globe marry here in a joint project for the very first time-shining a light on the yards top Special Edition model; the ultimate ocean sanctuary. Still very much under wraps, this highly confidential project holds the public in eager anticipation till its reveal in the cosmopolitan design capital of Milan.

The exclusive reveal taking place on March 23rd will invite the world to the latest collaboration between Invictus Yachts and Anna Fendi, which arose from a common desire to create a boat able to reflect the experience of Christian Grande-one of the most highly quoted Italian yacht designers, and that of Anna Fendi, stylist and and world-renouned Founder of fashion label Fendi.

“Last year I was at Villa Laetitia, the Fendi family’s residence in Rome,” shared Christian Grande,“sketching the lines for a design in my personal little notebook that I always have with me. Anna Fendi, seeing me there with a pen in hand, was curious as to what I was drawing, and we simply began to chat – that’s how the idea of working together on this project was born.”

The result of this organic and unprecedented collaboration has birthed today a Special Edition of one of Invictus Yacht's models , with interiors designed by the stylist: “Anna and I both share a deep love for details and we are always searching for beauty, in all its forms and manifestations ”, declared Christian Grande.

A pioneer who's romantic runway pieces, pops of colour and structural staple silhouettes paved the way towards innovation within the fashion industry, has officially broken the world of yachting. Christian Grande shares how Anna Fendi injected her design talent into their latest project. “She has a tremendous experience in the language of color – this, combined with my knowledge of the yachting world, created a mutual understanding, binding, connecting and amplifying our cultural backgrounds. This project represents a third way forward, different from what we would have achieved separately.”

Thorough research for materials and the presence of markedly contrasting colors, the interior design of Invictus Yacht’s Special Edition by Anna Fendi has much owed to the choice of furnishings, unique to the yachting world in what is described as a "mini superyacht". The goal? to resonate the thrill and style of yesteryear’s “overseas voyages" to the project.

Taking a worldly inspiration from the past, Anna’s vision came to life through a fusion of historically rooted ideologies and materials and textures with global origins; “In decorating this yacht I started thinking of travel as a concept, and I was inspired by old steamer trunks in parchment and Bulgarian leather”, shares Anna Fendi.

“Following a precise colour scheme and using materials not usually found in the yachting world, I tried to decorate this little sea-borne jewel in a very special way and with a strong personality. I’ve always adored yachts of this size, they have an intrinsic sense of proportion, with an intimate and adventurous feel. With Christian we tried to study every single detail and create something beautiful and very functional.”

Bringing a dash of elegance, decades of design credibility and fresh eyes, Invictus Yachts collaboration with Anna Fendi is sure to strike a balance between beauty and function, making the mark it deserves in the yachting world, while simultaneously, and refreshingly, moving the world of yacht design forward.