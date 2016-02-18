Born in 1974, Stéphane received a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and Yacht & Powercraft Design from Solent University in the UK and has arrived in Viareggio with more than 18 years of experience in the naval architecture of sailing yachts.



Burak Akgül, Managing Director of Sales, Marketing and Design commented on the new design influence entering the yard: “After many years of cooperating with Naval Architects, we are delighted to welcome Stéphane into the world of building large sailing yachts. He will join the Design Team headed by Franco Romani to enhance Perini Navi’s cooperation with the industry's naval architects - with many of whom the company has long standing collaborative relationships - as well as further developing the naval architecture-specific practices undertaken internally. We have known Stéphane since the very beginning of his career and had the chance to appreciate his skills and talent over the years. We’re all thrilled to have him in the family.”



“I am very proud to have had the chance to join the Perini Navi family”, adds Stéphane Leveel, “and excited to have the opportunity to see the sailing yacht world from the Builder’s perspective. Perini Navi has created the biggest fleet of large sailing yachts in the world and the possibility to participate firsthand the creation process is unique”.