Designing Exploration with Cloudbreak

The colossal ocean spectacle named after a famed Fijian surfing reef, translates the love for discovery into 73m ocean quarters. Capable of cruising remote destinations, Cloudbreak offers guests all the golden-hour charter moments one could desire, from stumbling across ecological-wonders by morning, to uncovering some of the world's most treasured vantage points by night. Her interior, inspired by world travel, cradles guests in her luxurious palm for the perfect ocean traverse.

Evolving Explorer Design

Curvaceous, elegant and graceful in every dimension, her Espen Oeino lines tell a different story from her masculine explorer counterparts. On the architecture of adventure, Espen Oeino predicted where the design landscape would move towards in the explorer age; “We have boats going to more remote parts of the world. There’s definitely a trend towards it, I can see that coming..." says Espen Oeino, “perhaps more people are into experiences that few have done before.” This couldn't be better translated than through her interior space, tech and toys, as well as vast spa facilities perfect after a day of thrill-seeking.

Inviting the Outdoors In

A seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living is echoed throughout, particularly in her stand out features like the winter garden located towards the aft of the upper deck, boasting a retractable glass panelling for soaking up panoramic views of lush forestry, azure vistas and dramatic mountains as they approach.

Alternatively venture onto Cloudbreak's two-tier observation platform, a unique vantage point as you stumble upon nature's wonders. Dance till dusk on her helipad, transforming into a dance floor for guests, or soak in views from its pool, sun-deck area or al-fresco dining spots available on each deck.

A Global Interior

Cloudbreak's interior luxe by Christian Liaigre continues with this discovery-based philosophy. Her unfussy-minimalism fuses rich golden hues, contemporary furniture, and earthly materials, paying homage to an explorer's life on the water. Beach-chic Balinese simplicity is illustrated in her sauna, pool, massage room and gym, while suites channel

the alpine comfort of a ski-chalet, blending rich oaks with dusty creams for true ocean home luxe. Across 7 suites, for 12 guests, each room seamlessly blends in harmony with the next, flooding in natural light via floor to ceiling windows and an airy feeling of serenity.

Tech n' Toys

Innovation in toys and technology stand this explorer out from the crowd. Cloudbreak’s commercial helideck, in which a Custom Bell 429 Global Ranger is situated for private use, is the ultimate explorer perk. However, her adventure built embellishments don’t end there. Retreat into her cinema screens to view a day of action-packed fun recorded on GoPro cameras. For a unique navigational experience, discover YachtEye, showcasing information right from the bridge alongside Google Earth images, with 3D information sharing guest’s location and speed throughout the journey.

Cloudbreak is ready to take on her next world adventure and is available to Charter the Indian Ocean with SuperYachtsMonaco.