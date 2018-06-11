London based Gresham Yacht Design have been commissioned to design the exterior and some of the technical spaces for the new yacht, working closely with OceanX. The owner attached to the project is a philathropist who will work with OceanX to further explore the secrets of the ocean together with director James Cameron and the BBC’s Blue Planet.

“We are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting and unique project,” says Steve Gresham, founder and principal designer at Gresham Yacht Design. “These types of projects are rare to come by and we are honoured to have been commissioned by the owner to deliver a design that is extremely functional and robust. It is a true explorer vessel.”

OceanX will use Alucia2 as a next generation platform to discover the oceans, 70 per cent of which still remain completely unexplored. Research findings and footage will be shared through carefully executed media. The mission of the OceanX team is to “enable explorers and researchers to explore the unseen ocean, map uncharted areas of the world, observe rare deep-sea creatures, and pursue scientific and medical breakthroughs — and then bring all of these wonders back to the wider world,” the OceanX press team says.

Alucia2 will be fitted with state-of-the-art marine research labs, cutting-edge media equipment, manned and autonomous deep-sea submersibles, helicopters and drones. A media centre within the vessel will ensure superior film making capabilities, which have been developed in consultation with filmmaker and ocean explorer James Cameron. “With OceanX and Alucia2, we will reignite global passion for and curiosity about the ocean in our global, digitally-connected age,” says James Cameron.

Delivery of Alucia2 is anticipated for 2019.