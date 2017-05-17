1.The Fashion Flair

Move over fashion capital Milan, Porto Montenegro takes centre stage as the coastal gem for a splendid afternoon parading the chic boutiques of the coast. From La Perla's vibrant swimwear to the striking evening wear of Diane Von Furtsenberg, Porto Montenegro’s luxury shopping village features brands from Cartier to Saint Laurent and more. Its Ready-to-Wear collections worn against the backdrop of dazzling Montenegro, will make an elegant addition to your wardrobe.

2. The Infinity Pool

No summer in Montenegro is complete unless you have spent an afternoon at the 64m infinity pool. Porto Montenegro doesn't stop there- its summer restaurant, which provides a menu of poolside classics with an Italian twist, delicious cocktails and international wines, will allow members to relish in the delights of the regions tantalising flavours, whilst overlooking a rustic coastline beaming with natural beauty and wonder.

3. The Sophisticated Stay

Regent Porto Montenegro Hotel brings a blend of grace and grandeur to the glittering Mediterranean shores so desired to be chartered. Its dazzling building and lush green gardens hold the essence of the region’s location and culture, as well as showasing a style reminiscent of grand Italian palazzos, where time rolls by blissfully, as you sip on dry martini's and enjoy world-renowned hospitality.

4. The Sailing Experience

Boka Bay is the largest Bay in the Adriatic and offers amazing weather conditions for sailing; more than 200 days of sun a year, combine this with the very deep, still waters and interesting wind patterns, making for champagne sailing conditions. To be only descriped as sensory, sailing in Montenegro, the jewel of the Mediterranean, is an experience of dramatic vistas, serene escape and above all, a connection to the sea best achieved when sailing.

5. The Fine Flavours

Montenegro is distinguished by its fine eateries, restaurants and cafes that capture the strategic and sublime perks of freshly caught fish, locally grown produce and the European flair of its chefs. Offering everything from traditional local cuisine to Italian, Mediterranean and even Asian fusions, its worldly palette has something for all to enjoy. Lunch al fresco in a relaxed setting or fine dine in some of the grand michelin restaurants of the region.

6. The Unrivalled Vistas

Often referred to as the southernmost fjord in Europe but actually a sunken canyon, its high mountains that bend around its coastline, plunging directly into the azure sea, offers an awe-inspiring beauty that is both breathtaking and surreal. A photographers dream, Montenegro make's its debut as one of the most visually astounding combinations of terracotta rooftops merging with crystal blue waters, bursting with a sense of magic.

7. The Cultural Epicentre

Lady of the Rocks, Old Town Kotor, Budva, Solila Nature Reserve, Lady of Mercy and The Island of Flowers are a short trip away from Porto Montenegro by either boat or car. Take Old Town Kotor, a step back into a forgotten era, or Lady of the Rocks created by a bulwark of rocks, an astounding piece of natural beauty that is both historical and incredibly enchanting. Get lost in its rich cultural beauty, its historical charm and its ability to transcend you into a new realm of escapism.

8. The Glamorous Nightlife

Platinum Night Club is a chic and alluring welcome for those who look to enjoy the beats and bellini's of Montengro, dancing till the early morning rise. Smart decor, a serious sound system, top barmen and plenty of live entertainment make this a welcome addition to the village, a place where bustling locals and visitors alike relish in its glistening setting, but don’t worry- its far enough away from the hotel and residences that you can’t hear a thing!

9. The Exhibitions

Reflecting the area’s rich maritime tradition, the Naval Heritage Museum boasts a collection housed in a beautifully restored building, showcasing over 300 artefacts, from Yugoslav submarines to the diaries of Montenegro’s Princess Ksenija. Themed exhibitions are displayed throughout the year in addition to the permanent collection pieces; for many though, the star attraction remains the P821 submarine standing proudly across the street from the NHC building.

10. The World-Class Service

To complete any experience in Porto Montenegro, as if its rich culture and natural beauty wasnt enouhg, is its world-class service. Whether you are staying at the 5-star Regent Hotel or Residences, at the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club, or enjoying a bite at its many Restaurants, you are yet to have experienced a warmer welcome than that of Porto Montenegro. For those having living alongside the locals for a seasonal escape, a returning visitor or a first time to charter; the region is made up by its people. Like all of Montenegro; it does not disappoint.