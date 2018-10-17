The Beauty of Burma

The main cruising area, the Mergui Archipelago, is located in far southern Myanmar (Burma), where 800 deserted islands lie in the heart of the sailing area. You can enjoy endless azure waters afar; dive from your yacht and swim amongst the colourful reef fish.

Whilst you’re submerged in warm crystal-clear waters and soaking up the sun which shines in Mergui all year round, cocktails are being made to order, fusing the tropics surrounding you. The weather alone makes Mergui an alternative getaway in the winter months for charterers eager to explore somewhere a little different; there are perfect weather conditions between December and February, with warm weather and steady winds of 20 knots across calm seas.

Discover the archipelago paradise where the sight of a human footprint is rare and majestic animals including gibbons, pythons, civet cats, huge monitor lizards and the rabbit-sized mouse deer roam. Look up, and you will find white-bellied sea eagles circling the islands.

Whilst the sunny weather plays a vital role in catching that golden glow, the surrounding islands are nothing short of supreme nature. Not only is there an extensive list of activities to enjoy such as swimming, fishing, snorkelling, kayaking and scuba diving, but visitors to this paradise can indulge in fresh, locally sourced food. A broad range of fresh fish can be sourced directly from the sea whilst sailing or when sitting close to the shore.

Last minute business meeting? Book the meeting room at one of Myanmar’s yacht club and resort, Ngwe Saung, take a dip in the swimming pool or dance the night away at Skipper’s nightclub. More facilities include a spa, gym and ballroom. The activity centre at Ngwe Saung yacht club and resort offers a variety of activities such as fishing, water sports, snorkelling, excursion boat tours, SUP, banana boats and diving.

The Flavour of Phucket

Following your stop off in Myanmar you could sail further south and feel the warm tropical weather of Phuket; the charter destination gem of Thailand. There is no doubt the Thai culture, cuisine and landscape have enticed charter goers developing Phuket into a world-class cruising destination. You will find several marinas on the Phuket Island; exploring a myriad of outstanding charter possibilities around the Andaman Sea

Award-winning marina, Royal Phuket Marina, is situated on the east coast of Phuket and the Aquaminium condominium features the world’s first penthouse with its own on-water private yacht garage. Within the marina, you will find prestigious properties, the Royal Villas, with their own direct-access private yacht berth. The leisure and lifestyle hub offers a serene setting for guests to enjoy exclusive residences, fine dining, boutique shopping as well as a health club and spa.

If you want to sail across silky waters onboard a larger yacht, why not visit Phuket Yacht Haven on the northeast coast of Asia’s premier island retreat. The marina has deep-water access with 6-metre draft capacity and allows the marina to berth yachts of 100 metres. Why not take a plunge in the pool, located at the condo or let off some steam in the newly equipped gym of 120 sqm and yoga room. Relax in one of the marina’s residential units which are comprised of seven apartments and studios ready to rent.

This is just a taste of the rich and awe-inspiring nature of South East Asia. A drop in the ocean, the region offers an alternative retreat during winter months and countless charter opportunities for friends and family to explore the many islands waiting to be discovered. Visit our South East Asia Destination Guide to find out more...