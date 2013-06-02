From the Aft Deck, a large stainless steel framed glass door leads into the Main Salon which is surrounded by high gloss walnut set beneath a custom designed overhead soffit of walnut and high gloss acrylic laminate. The Main Salon window mullions are detailed with a horizontal and vertical high gloss grain pattern and high quality contemporary sconces.

The high gloss walnut grain pattern and ribbed aluminum detailing is repeated in the custom built cocktail table which includes a leather top insert specifically requested by the owner. The Lower Foyer features ribbed aluminum detail in strips between horizontal panels of high gloss beech with high gloss walnut doors and accents.

Horizontal panels of material soften some of the walls throughout the lower deck staterooms and feature high gloss beech with walnut accents. The Master Ensuite Head has a double sink with contemporary high gloss finish acrylic laminate cabinetry and stone floors and counter tops.

The joint effort of a yacht sold and managed by 26 North Yachts, built by Outer Reef, with an interior Designed by Destry Darr Designs will be unlike any other Outer Reef to date.