For the past 18 months two of the most highly regarded superyacht businesses in the UK have been working toward merging offices. Now, the decision has been taken to assimilate the two areas providing ultimate clarity to the market place and their clients.

The Director of Pendennis Plus, Stephen Hills commented “All of our hard work over recent years is finally starting to pay dividends; we have had strong enquiries both in the new build and the refit side of the business with one 71m projects, Dona Amelia, currently under refit in Falmouth and a number of other very exciting leads looking likely convert as well.”

Pendennis has one of the world’s leading custom superyacht construction and refit facilities; now, the integration of Devonport into the Pendennis family means that the heritage of the yard will continue along the path of success.