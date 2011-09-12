VAVA II is one of the most technologically advanced yachts in the world, with an extremely stylish exterior design from the revered Redman Whiteley Dixon studio and interior styling from Remi Tessier.

In a statement delivered by the shipyard, Captain Brendan O’Shannassy expressed his passion for the project: “It is so pleasing to see a yacht that retains the vision of the designers without compromise”.

VAVA II, ranked number 33 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts forecast, is expected to undertake her first sea trials in October.