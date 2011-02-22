Director of Devonport Yachts Ltd, Stephen Hills, commented, “This more modern approach to our brand is reflective of Devonport’s move away from our association with the naval dockyard in Plymouth and to build on our reputation as developers of innovative and exclusive superyachts. We are very excited about the potential use of digital media to allow us to more effectively and immediately communicate with our clients and with the industry.”

Devonport are the world-respected builders behind six of the world’s top 100 superyachts, such as M/Y Samar and M/Y Sarafsa; a portfolio well highlighted on the newly designed website. The updated site acts as the perfect platform for the company to display their unique vision and objectives, outlined through an overview of Devonport’s concept yacht propositions, providing a range of designs and engineering platforms for the future.

New Devonport projects include the 96m Project 55, currently under construction, and concepts such as 3000e and smaller vessels such as the Seven Zero, both of which have attracted a lot of attention from the yachting industry.

After partnering with Pendennis, Devonport has expanded to cover a broader range of projects from their new location at the Pendennis shipyard in Falmouth, UK. The group offers expertise in new-build and refit projects of up 60m, with the added expertise of the Pendennis shipyard, as well as adding a specialist approach to construction and refit projects of 60m and above. The group’s refreshed presence in the digital market will provide an insight into the UK’s largest refit and new-build company.

