According to Berkeley March, the Devonport OneSixty will also be completely unique: “this vessel is of a completely bespoke design and equipment, styling, configuration and class. She will be completely tailored to the desires and tastes of the client”.

Key features of the design will include 17 VIP rooms accommodating up to 32 guests, an underwater observation deck, a mini-submarine, an indoor swimming pool and a helicopter hangar.

There is even an onboard nightclub to keep guests entertained in the evening. She will have a cruising speed of 20 knots.

Berkely hopes that the concept will be well received in the marketplace: “A happy client and an elegantly designed, technically capable superyacht. That’s what it’s all about.”

