Diana 415 features an elegant form, technologically-advanced systems, and accommodations for 16 guests with interior design and exterior styling by Glade Johnson.

The vessel connects her four decks via an onboard elevator which allows guests easy access to the generous sundeck, al fresco dining areas, library, and foredeck viewing area.

Each deck has been specifically designed to be enjoyed comfortably throughout the year, regardless of the climate.

Current predictions see Diana 415 cruising at a speed of 12.5 knots.