“Days one and two of Dubai Boat Show have been great, we are very excited about a forth and a fifth day!” begins Karolina. The show, which has been in operation for over 25 years, grows in scale and quality annually.

Sunreef specialise in catamarans, multi-hulled vessels whose popularity is constantly growing, according to Karolina. “Because of the two separate hulls, you can have a lot more living space for the boat’s area. Also on catamarans you don’t really need any stabilisers, they are naturally very balanced,” she explains. Other benefits include a very shallow draft, allowing the vessel to access remote islands all over the globe.

The team at Sunreef design and build these boats, with every detail customised by in-house exterior and interior designers. “We introduce 2 or 3 new models per year,” Karolina explains, “This year we’re going to have a spectacular number of new launches, we expect to have more than 24 vessels in the water.”

Karolina is keen to tell us about one particular catamaran, the 40 Open Sunreef Power. She may be the smallest in her range, but she is certainly something special. The versatile little design can be used as a speed boat, a superyacht tender or a day cruiser. “She is very customised, doesn’t need any stabilisers, offers a lot of living space. Her design is very specific, she is almost like a Bond boat!” Karolina says.

With offices and representatives in the UAE, it is clear that Sunreef Yachts believe in the market. “We will certainly be here in the coming years,” Karolina confirms.