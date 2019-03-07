With more people visiting their stand than ever before, more serious customers and six launches of the year to boast about, it seems there is nothing this shipyard hasn't achieved.

Their launch portfolio contains their new catamaran boats, 38-foot Oryx and three new Nomads; 65, 75, 95. Most importantly? All the five launches are not only brand new, but have a new concept, introduced by Gulf Craft for the first time.

So what makes the Nomads so unqiue? Chairman Mohammed Al Shaali explains: "The three of them are designed to go long distance, to be economic, comfortable, with large glass and the latest equipment." The main point of interest for the region? To have the owner's cabin on the main deck, and this is the first time this has been achieved.

Gulf Craft are also taking monumental steps forward in sustainability. Mr. Al Shaali continues, "We have added solar energy for the first time to one of the yachts to show we are searching, we are advancing towards where the world is going."

This is all a part of their overarching goal; how to utilise the advancement of technology to better evolve the superyacht experience. From entertainment to technology, Gulf Craft are waving the flag as the leading shipyard in the region who are eco-conscious as well as highly innovative.

It seems the Middle Eastern clients who are ever-faithful to the Gulf Craft brand have grown and evolved with them. With great experience in how to deliver expertise to their clients, their 54-metre set to launch early next year will provide us with something great to look forward to, and another delivery set to wave the flag for the Middle East.