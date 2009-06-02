Didim Marina set to become the Aegean’s largest
Set to open in late April 2009 is Turkey’s newest and largest marina at Altinkum.
The marina will host 36 technical workshops, each of which is specialised in a certain field, and a full range of facilities ashore, including a shopping centre, swimming pool, tennis court, hotel, restaurants and cafés.
Boats raging from eight to 50 metres will be able to moor at Didim by means of a med-mooring system.
The marina was built using an environmentally-conscious approach and advanced systems have been created within the marina such as natural sea water circulation pumps and waste decomposing stations.
The marina was constructed by D-Marin operating under Dogus Group and will render services to Turkish and foreign boat owners via its concrete coated dry dock area of 70,000 square metres.
