The marina will host 36 technical workshops, each of which is specialised in a certain field, and a full range of facilities ashore, including a shopping centre, swimming pool, tennis court, hotel, restaurants and cafés.

Boats raging from eight to 50 metres will be able to moor at Didim by means of a med-mooring system.

The marina was built using an environmentally-conscious approach and advanced systems have been created within the marina such as natural sea water circulation pumps and waste decomposing stations.

The marina was constructed by D-Marin operating under Dogus Group and will render services to Turkish and foreign boat owners via its concrete coated dry dock area of 70,000 square metres.