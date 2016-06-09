Mogambo, a name which originates from the African continent meaning ‘The Great’, was designed inside and out by Reymond Langton Design and has received a number of awards because of the challenger style she adopts.

Her powerful and rugged exterior design cuts an impressive figure above the water, and hosts a world of design and luxury elements on board to create the best in terms of lifestyle.

The exterior spaces around the deck present opportunities to relax in the sun, dine with friends and dip into the Jacuzzi, with ample space for entertaining while in the dock. Her huge garage provides the opportunity to make the most of both tenders, and legion of toys, while the beach club brings you closer to the sea in complete privacy.

Her interior style takes the African inspiration further, and creates an atmosphere of unbridled luxury through warm tones, dark woods with a modern edge, resulting in sophistication with enough space throughout to breathe and relax in comfort. The main deck keeps with the notion of continuous space and offers an enviable saloon with internal dining room moving forward.

The owners suite is another large and open area, which sits above four private guest cabins below. The layout, naval architecture and style are all immaculate, and while this is hugely important from a technical point of view, the end result is true freedom with every conceivable need taken care of on board.

Mogambo is currently on the charter market and can be found cruising the crystalline waters of the West Mediterranean this Summer, click here for more information.