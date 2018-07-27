Discover Sailing Catamaran: NDS Evolution

This second yacht has the main characteristics of the first Long Island 85’, namely an aluminium hull and a superstructure made of composite materials and assembled by gluing, as well as interiors by Darnet Design. Equipped with a carbon mast and boom, and a performance cut sail design, this yacht was conceived for lightweight cruising and allows for a reduced crew thanks to adapted hydraulic winches on the flybridge.

The high-performance-cut sails were made by Incidence Sail from its D4 range to combine stability of form, lightness and longevity. In Concarneau Bay, NDS Evolution reached 11 knots upwind with 15 knots of true wind and 12 knots under gennaker at 90-degrees from the wind.

Modern and extensive navigation, communication and audio-visual systems allow for long stays on board. The vessel is equipped with 2x 380hp engines as well as a 4.8m tender, which can be lowered into the water using a hydraulic operated tender lift platform.

The yacht’s exterior includes a dayhead, a dining table to port, sunpads on each side and a large aft cockpit with a saloon to starboard. The cockpit extends into the interior by the salon, offering a spacious transition from exterior to interior.

The interior of the yacht is simple in style, as Darnet Design aimed to create a clean and natural ambience. Certain splashes of colour from artwork and decorative items help to liven up interior spaces.

The owner’s cabin occupies the entire width of the boat (11.93m), with its corner seating area, panoramic view and private access to the foredeck. The port hull houses the bathroom of the owner's cabin, a children's cabin with three beds and a double guest cabin aft. The starboard hull also offers an aft double guest cabin. The forward section is dedicated to the crew with the captain's cabin, a twin cabin, the galley and crew mess.

The Long Island 85’ interior layout is available in three different versions; three guests cabins and one office, four guest cabins, or five guest cabins.