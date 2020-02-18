The Monaco and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are synonymous with onlooking superyachts, and Melbourne should be no different as the Melbourne Superyacht Marina prepares to welcome visiting owners with world-class facilities.

Returning to the iconic Albert Park Circuit, the Australian Grand Prix never fails to provide an unforgettable experience for all, whether Formula One aficionado or not. A generous entertainment schedule in the build up to the race will be headlined by Robbie Williams, with everything from DJs to supercars in support. Superyacht owners and charterers will be able to enjoy all that is on offer, knowing that their vessel is well looked after in Melbourne’s sheltered Victoria Harbour.

Nestled right in the heart of the city, the Melbourne Superyacht Marina places guests a mere matter of minutes from one of the world’s most vibrant and creative destinations. Fine dining, fashion and arts are all at touching distance, while the 5 Gold Anchor marina ensures that superyachts have everything needed to make their stay harmonious and stress-free.

In such a central location, the Superyacht Marina offers secure and gated berthing for vessels of up to 65 metres in length. The surrounding Docklands has been the beneficiary of heavy investment over the years, transforming the area into a modern and lively harbour front that boasts waterfront restaurants and inviting green spaces. This investment has extended to the marina itself. Improvements have kept features such as the Marina's lounge up to contemporary standards of luxury. The lounge provides a tranquil setting to greet guests off their yacht as well as floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic views of Melbourne’s iconic skyline.

Known as the culture capital of Australia, Melbourne is an event-driven city primed for all-year-round entertainment. Having only just waved goodbye to the 2020 Australian Open, March is set to be another month packed full of activity. Preceding the Grand Prix is the Australia Fashion Festival held at the Royal Exhibition Building, an all-encompassing celebration of fashion, arts and creativity. There is no rush to leave Melbourne after the Grand Prix either, as from 19th March the Melbourne Food & Wine Festival comes to the city’s renowned Queen Victoria Market.

The racing certainly doesn’t end here with the Grand Prix, as in November Flemington Racecourse stages The Melbourne Cup, Australia’s world-famous annual horse race. What will come as a delight to owners is that so many of these high-profile events can be accessed directly by tender, allowing them to enjoy all the marvels without sacrificing the luxury they are accustomed to. Even without the jaw-dropping line-up of events, Melbourne entices you in with its melting-pot of cultural influences that give rise to one of the most revered dining scenes in the world. From celebrity chefs to hidden gems found down the city’s colourful laneways, you will find a new favourite spot each day.

Melbourne is a must-visit destination for any superyacht itinerary heading for the South Pacific, a hub of activity located between the beautiful beaches on Australia’s east coast and rugged wilderness of Tasmania. For superyachts eager to get a taste of Melbournian lifestyle and luxury, the Melbourne Superyacht Marina’s location and facilities make it the ideal berthing facility to help guests get the most out of their adventure Down Under.