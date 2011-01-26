As we begin to direct our attention toward discovering luxury yacht charter across the world; we take a look at one of the most luxurious motor yachts available to charter around the breath-taking islands of Greece.

Built by Admiral Marine in 2009, Blue Eyes features a contemporary signature design from renowned designer Luca Dini; accentuated by clean, sleek lines, a dark blue hull and a light grey superstructure to add a modern feel.

Motor yacht Blue Eyes is not only renowned for a high level of performance and contemporary exterior design, but for also housing a stylish and innovative interior – filled with elegant oaks, perfectly contrasting the contemporary grey shades across the yacht, custom made for her owner.

Her ultra-modern furniture and finishing includes an anthracite grey leather floor with oak walls, contrasting with the lacquered white ceiling. Her main deck includes an expansive salon with a formal dining area to host gourmet dinner parties or relax with her state-of-the-art entertainment system.

Distinguishing herself from any other 40m motor yacht, Blue Eyes has dedicated herself to the relaxation of all charter guests on board, offering a huge flybridge - free of toys and tenders - freeing up space for evening entertainment with guests or sunbathing.

Onboard, there is ample space for ten guests in five modern and exquisitely designed suites – consisting of an owner’s cabin on the main deck alongside two VIP staterooms and two twin cabins on the lower deck.

For those who like to stretch their legs and explore the expanse of the clear blue ocean; Blue Eyes uses her dual MTU 16V 4000 M90 DDC Diesel engines to travel at a top speed of 29 knots with an effortless cruising speed of 25 knots.

Contemporary luxury and style is the running theme inside and out of this modernistic aluminium superyacht, as well as a built in combination of performance, style and comfort; making her one of the most luxurious yachts available for charter in Greece.

For more information on chartering superyacht Blue Eyes, click here.