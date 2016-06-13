Manifiq has new features and a fresh new feel on board following her refit, including a brand-new 8 person Jacuzzi, a wide selection of new water toys, new interior furniture and a state-of-the-art 88” curved TV in the on board cinema.

Her modern, sleek and elegant profile by Cor D. Rover is a remarkable site from the shore, and encapsulates an unforgettable experience on board. Stepping on the passerelle, the immediate exterior spaces - renewed with fresh furnishings - present lounging and meeting spaces on the main deck, al fresco dining on the upper and relaxing on the sundeck with bar, barbeque and the biggest Jacuzzi available on the market today.



The beach club, a spacious area dedicated to bringing those on board closer to the water, offers a folding swim platform, as well as toys to skate across the wake or dive underneath. A 6 metre tender is stored with waterskis, tows, snorkelling gear, diving equipment, seabobs, kayaks, fishing equipment and mountain bikes for short breaks on land.



Luca Dini took inspiration from contemporary Italian style when approaching the interior, ultimately bringing a clean, art-deco design to life with contrasting woods, materials and marbles throughout. Her on board cinema is just one example of the luxury design elements on board for relaxation and entertainment, while her accommodation welcomes 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Manifiq is available for charter with Imperial Yachts across the French Riviera, Corsica and Sardinia, with the Balearics opening up in the near future. She also boasts a fully trained crew as well as every element of luxury a modern charter guest could possibly want. Click here for more information.